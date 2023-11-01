Senstar Technologies Ltd’s (SNT) Stock: A -7.53% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT) has gone down by -5.04% for the week, with a 1.80% rise in the past month and a -7.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.18% for SNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.53% for SNT’s stock, with a -13.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT) Right Now?

Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SNT is 13.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SNT was 52.86K shares.

SNT) stock’s latest price update

Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that RAMAT GAN, Israel, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m.

SNT Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNT fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2225. In addition, Senstar Technologies Ltd saw -10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+60.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senstar Technologies Ltd stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.72. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 5.11 for asset returns.

Based on Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.