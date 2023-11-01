Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is $37.50, which is $14.77 above the current market price. The public float for SEM is 100.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEM on November 01, 2023 was 488.02K shares.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’s stock price has plunge by 2.16relation to previous closing price of 22.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Select Medical Holdings has shown strong financial performance, with revenue increasing by 4.9% and net income rising from $104.3 million to $149 million. The company has made permanent improvements in labor costs, resulting in higher profitability. Management expects revenue for the 2023 fiscal year to be between $6.55 billion and $6.70 billion, with adjusted earnings per share ranging from $1.86 to $2.03.

SEM’s Market Performance

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has experienced a -3.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.12% drop in the past month, and a -25.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for SEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for SEM stock, with a simple moving average of -18.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEM Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.53. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Sep 08. After this action, ORTENZIO ROBERT A now owns 7,039,668 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $1,341,000 using the latest closing price.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $29.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that ORTENZIO ROBERT A is holding 7,089,668 shares at $1,476,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+8.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +2.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 16.94, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 459.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.13. Total debt to assets is 67.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 431.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.