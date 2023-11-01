Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen a 14.68% increase in the past week, with a 10.52% gain in the past month, and a -7.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for SMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.18% for SMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SMG is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SMG is $61.43, which is $9.32 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 41.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.35% of that float. The average trading volume for SMG on November 01, 2023 was 771.53K shares.

SMG) stock’s latest price update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG)’s stock price has soared by 17.26 in relation to previous closing price of 44.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that Cannabis stocks are well off past peaks. But that doesn’t mean it’s a dead – or dying – industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG rose by +15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.09. In addition, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who sale 23,685 shares at the price of $49.64 back on Aug 21. After this action, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. now owns 13,970,295 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,175,723 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 47,795 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding 13,993,980 shares at $2,383,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -47.64, with -2.79 for asset returns.

Based on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.