Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has gone up by 0.14% for the week, with a 1.31% rise in the past month and a 3.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for ROST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for ROST’s stock, with a 4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for ROST is 332.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ROST was 2.26M shares.

ROST) stock’s latest price update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has plunge by 1.11relation to previous closing price of 114.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Urban Outfitters (URBN), Walmart (WMT), Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX) are likely to benefit from an uptick in retail sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $129 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROST Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.41. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc. saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 20,749 shares at the price of $111.73 back on Oct 06. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 71,413 shares of Ross Stores, Inc., valued at $2,318,354 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores, Inc., sale 10,091 shares at $120.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 272,080 shares at $1,212,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Equity return is now at value 37.44, with 11.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.