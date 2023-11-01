Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has increased by 2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 7.72. However, the company has seen a -8.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. stock has fallen by half in the past six months, despite impressive sales growth, prompting speculation on whether it is now a good buy. The recent DAXXIFY launch seems to be proceeding well, but quarterly cash burn remains an issue as Revance challenges Botox in this space. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some reiterating buy ratings and others issuing neutral ratings.

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by analysts is $35.83, which is $27.94 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 78.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.59% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RVNC was 1.95M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) has seen a -8.79% decrease in the past week, with a -29.55% drop in the past month, and a -64.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for RVNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.74% for RVNC’s stock, with a -68.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $20 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVNC Trading at -39.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc saw -57.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Moxie Dwight, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Sep 06. After this action, Moxie Dwight now owns 44,066 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc, valued at $187,704 using the latest closing price.

Moxie Dwight, the SVP, GC & Secretary of Revance Therapeutics Inc, sale 23,853 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Moxie Dwight is holding 55,066 shares at $424,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53. Equity return is now at value -2962.17, with -61.71 for asset returns.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.