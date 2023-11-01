Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.30 in comparison to its previous close of 14.37, however, the company has experienced a -18.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Fireside Chat Time: 10:10 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) is $40.58, which is $27.69 above the current market price. The public float for RGNX is 39.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGNX on November 01, 2023 was 364.96K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX stock saw a decrease of -18.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.79% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.69% for RGNX’s stock, with a -33.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $42 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGNX Trading at -23.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -18.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Regenxbio Inc saw -43.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of Regenxbio Inc, valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-233.20 for the present operating margin

+40.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regenxbio Inc stands at -248.68. The total capital return value is set at -35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.55. Equity return is now at value -52.91, with -33.52 for asset returns.

Based on Regenxbio Inc (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.52. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.