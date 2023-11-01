Real-Time Update: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has seen a -7.28% decrease in the past week, with a -15.98% drop in the past month, and a -28.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for TRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.00% for TRTX’s stock, with a -28.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRTX is 2.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TRTX is $7.67, which is $2.57 above the current price. The public float for TRTX is 61.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRTX on November 01, 2023 was 365.81K shares.

TRTX) stock’s latest price update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.44 compared to its previous closing price of 5.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 and file its Form 10-Q and earnings supplemental after the market close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. To particip.

TRTX Trading at -24.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRTX starting from Foley Robert, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Nov 21. After this action, Foley Robert now owns 153,158 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, valued at $70,534 using the latest closing price.

Ginsberg Deborah J. purchase 13,800 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ginsberg Deborah J. is holding 91,616 shares at $99,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Equity return is now at value -7.23, with -1.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.