Real-Time Update: Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, FLO stock has gone up by 4.58%, with a monthly gain of 0.23% and a quarterly plunge of -12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Flowers Foods, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for FLO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) is $26.33, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for FLO is 195.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLO on November 01, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

FLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has increased by 0.23 when compared to last closing price of 21.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Diageo and Flowers Foods are two superb companies in the consumer goods sector – one in bread and one in spirits/alcohol. I own both of these businesses, and I’m currently adding more shares to the businesses due to continued undervaluation. DEO and FLO are currently both at “BUY” ratings – and consider the company to have upsides of over 20%, both of them, over the next 3 years.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLO Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.25. In addition, Flowers Foods, Inc. saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from COURTNEY H MARK, who sale 14,272 shares at the price of $24.39 back on Jun 28. After this action, COURTNEY H MARK now owns 41,488 shares of Flowers Foods, Inc., valued at $348,094 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods, Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $28.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 25,051 shares at $56,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+45.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods, Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 6.53 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 34.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.