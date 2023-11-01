Real-Time Update: Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen a 57.75% increase in the past week, with a 30.38% gain in the past month, and a -8.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.09% for EVAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.86% for EVAX’s stock, with a -8.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVAX is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVAX is $11.00, which is $9.88 above the current price. EVAX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EVAX on November 01, 2023 was 120.50K shares.

EVAX) stock’s latest price update

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 57.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Evaxion’s (EVAX) shares gain as it collaborates with Afrigen Biologics to develop prophylactic mRNA vaccine targeting gonorrhea, based on Evaxion’s EDEN technology.

EVAX Trading at 37.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.12%, as shares surge +28.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX rose by +57.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8431. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR saw -36.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -92.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.17. Equity return is now at value -216.74, with -96.87 for asset returns.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 123.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.26. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.