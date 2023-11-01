Real-Time Update: D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has gone up by 2.59% for the week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month and a -16.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.51% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for DHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is above average at 7.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.

The public float for DHI is 295.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DHI on November 01, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has soared by 2.22 in relation to previous closing price of 102.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-28 that Warren Buffett continues to buy stocks in the current environment but is highly selective. He is selling stocks that don’t merit his confidence or are no longer attractively valued.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $123 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.43. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, who sale 1,639 shares at the price of $127.03 back on Aug 07. After this action, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R now owns 470 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $208,202 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT BILL W, the EVP and CFO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $117.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that WHEAT BILL W is holding 219,115 shares at $3,769,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 24.51, with 15.91 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.