RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAPT is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RAPT is $41.67, which is $28.52 above the current price. The public float for RAPT is 28.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAPT on November 01, 2023 was 317.11K shares.

RAPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has jumped by 13.56 compared to previous close of 11.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT’s stock has risen by 12.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.76% and a quarterly drop of -43.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.70% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for RAPT’s stock, with a -36.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $34 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAPT Trading at -19.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc saw -33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $15.77 back on Oct 03. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 18,789 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc, valued at $39,425 using the latest closing price.

HO WILLIAM, the Chief Medical Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $18.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that HO WILLIAM is holding 21,289 shares at $47,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5618.53 for the present operating margin

-83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc stands at -5490.37. The total capital return value is set at -38.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -44.60 for asset returns.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.54. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.