Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) has gone down by -16.71% for the week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month and a 13.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.73% for RNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.11% for RNGR’s stock, with a 0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) is above average at 9.96x. The 36-month beta value for RNGR is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNGR is $15.00, which is $3.39 above than the current price. The public float for RNGR is 13.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of RNGR on November 01, 2023 was 133.28K shares.

RNGR) stock’s latest price update

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.31 in comparison to its previous close of 13.24, however, the company has experienced a -16.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Ranger Energy (RNGR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RNGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RNGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNGR Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNGR fell by -16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Ranger Energy Services Inc saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNGR starting from Hooker J. Matt, who sale 700 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hooker J. Matt now owns 74,190 shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc, valued at $8,403 using the latest closing price.

Hooker J. Matt, the SVP – Well Services of Ranger Energy Services Inc, sale 9,735 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hooker J. Matt is holding 74,890 shares at $116,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.14 for the present operating margin

+9.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranger Energy Services Inc stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.17. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 7.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.15. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.