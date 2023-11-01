Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) has dropped by -7.69 compared to previous close of 1.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-14 that This article reviews a list of penny stocks to watch after the much anticipated ARM IPO. But before we dive into that watch list, let’s explain what the ARM IPO is and why it might influence certain stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) is above average at 14.00x. The 36-month beta value for QD is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QD is $7.21, which is -$0.54 below than the current price. QD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QD on November 01, 2023 was 774.18K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stock saw a decrease of -8.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Qudian Inc ADR (QD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.20% for QD’s stock, with a 0.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QD Trading at -18.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9385. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 76.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc ADR stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.35, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc ADR (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -18.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.