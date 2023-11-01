Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRVO is $113.44, which is $26.02 above the current price. The public float for QRVO is 97.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on November 01, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

QRVO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has surged by 1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 86.07, but the company has seen a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Qorvo (QRVO) is expected to record a top-line contraction year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 due to soft demand in some end markets and business uncertainty in China.

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.10% decline in the past month and a -17.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for QRVO’s stock, with a -11.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QRVO Trading at -8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.78. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Harrison Gina, who sale 662 shares at the price of $106.95 back on Sep 06. After this action, Harrison Gina now owns 19,161 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $70,801 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Frank P., the SVP, Advanced Cellular of Qorvo Inc, sale 500 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Stewart Frank P. is holding 12,020 shares at $53,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.