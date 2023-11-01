ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 10.44, however, the company has experienced a -2.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-06 that Pioneer Natural Resources is in play, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Exxon Mobil is close to making a bid to buy out its smaller competitor. So that raises the question: which other oil companies might be undervalued in this market?

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) is 13.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is 2.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) is $12.80, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 80.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On November 01, 2023, PUMP’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stock saw an increase of -2.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.59% and a quarterly increase of 10.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for PUMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.90% for the last 200 days.

PUMP Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 168,629 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp, valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 188,629 shares at $157,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 9.98, with 7.28 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.