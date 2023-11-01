Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) by analysts is $82.00, which is $19.51 above the current market price. The public float for PSMT is 25.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of PSMT was 206.72K shares.

PSMT) stock’s latest price update

Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.81 compared to its previous closing price of 71.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Price – Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael McCleary – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hector Maya – Scotiabank Jon Braatz – Kansas City Capital Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to PriceSmart, Inc.’s Earnings Release Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, which ended on August 31, 2023. After remarks from our Company’s representatives, Robert Price, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Michael McCleary, Chief Financial Officer, you will given an opportunity to ask questions as time permits.

PSMT’s Market Performance

PSMT’s stock has fallen by -13.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.30% and a quarterly drop of -20.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Pricesmart Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.67% for PSMT’s stock, with a -15.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSMT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PSMT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PSMT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $77 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PSMT Trading at -17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSMT fell by -13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.65. In addition, Pricesmart Inc. saw 2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSMT starting from Bahrambeygui Sherry S., who sale 800 shares at the price of $78.74 back on Jul 18. After this action, Bahrambeygui Sherry S. now owns 83,395 shares of Pricesmart Inc., valued at $62,991 using the latest closing price.

Bahrambeygui Sherry S., the Director of Pricesmart Inc., sale 300 shares at $75.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bahrambeygui Sherry S. is holding 84,195 shares at $22,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.18 for the present operating margin

+16.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pricesmart Inc. stands at +2.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72. Equity return is now at value 10.29, with 5.66 for asset returns.

Based on Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT), the company’s capital structure generated 27.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.65. Total debt to assets is 15.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 144.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.