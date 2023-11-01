PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 121.82, however, the company has experienced a -0.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PPG is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PPG is $153.94, which is $31.17 above the current price. The public float for PPG is 235.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPG on November 01, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stock saw a decrease of -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.62% for PPG’s stock, with a -9.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $160 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPG Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.09. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc. saw -2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Morales Vincent J, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $143.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Morales Vincent J now owns 22,665 shares of PPG Industries, Inc., valued at $530,321 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc., sale 58,378 shares at $145.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 195,706 shares at $8,491,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 20.57, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 115.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.67. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.