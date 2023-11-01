Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock Showcases -6.90% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (PL) has gone down by -0.46% for the week, with a -15.95% drop in the past month and a -36.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for PL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.90% for PL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PL is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PL is $5.44, which is $3.28 above the current price. The public float for PL is 165.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PL on November 01, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.37 in comparison to its previous close of 2.11, however, the company has experienced a -0.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Generally speaking, you get what you pay for, which should be a warning for speculating on low-priced securities, even if they’re labeled the best cheap stocks under $5. Yes, I’m already working against my own thesis.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -50.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Oct 02. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 882,048 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,600 using the latest closing price.

Marshall William Spencer, the Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Labs PBC, purchase 100,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Marshall William Spencer is holding 1,405,356 shares at $269,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -20.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.