Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PVL is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PVL is $2.00, The public float for PVL is 23.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PVL on November 01, 2023 was 114.05K shares.

PVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) has decreased by -7.84 when compared to last closing price of 2.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-10 that PVL recently reduced its monthly distribution by 66% due to the recent collapse of the price of natural gas. Despite the drastic distribution cut, the stock is still offering a forward distribution yield of 9.1%.

PVL’s Market Performance

PVL’s stock has fallen by -17.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.10% and a quarterly drop of -33.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.39% for Permianville Royalty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.25% for PVL’s stock, with a -25.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PVL Trading at -21.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -22.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVL fell by -17.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Permianville Royalty Trust saw -42.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVL starting from PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 400 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Aug 15. After this action, PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC now owns 7,363,961 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust, valued at $1,188 using the latest closing price.

PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of Permianville Royalty Trust, sale 13,936 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC is holding 7,364,361 shares at $41,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.80 for the present operating margin

+94.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permianville Royalty Trust stands at +89.66. The total capital return value is set at 21.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.44. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 24.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.