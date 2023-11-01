Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has seen a 6.01% increase in the past week, with a -9.88% drop in the past month, and a -22.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for PERI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for PERI’s stock, with a -18.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Right Now?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is $40.20, which is $13.08 above the current market price. The public float for PERI is 46.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PERI on November 01, 2023 was 533.51K shares.

PERI) stock’s latest price update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.76 in relation to its previous close of 25.40. However, the company has experienced a 6.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that Traditionally, surprises are par for the course in the stock market. This year, the significant rally in tech stocks was a big attention-getter, although many of those stocks have been giving back their gains in recent weeks.

PERI Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.74. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 19.14, with 13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.