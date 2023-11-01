Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) is above average at 20.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is $73.71, which is $16.95 above the current market price. The public float for PRFT is 34.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRFT on November 01, 2023 was 254.58K shares.

PRFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) has increased by 12.95 when compared to last closing price of 51.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Perficient (PRFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago.

PRFT’s Market Performance

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) has seen a 6.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.78% gain in the past month and a -4.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for PRFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for PRFT’s stock, with a -17.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRFT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PRFT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PRFT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $70 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRFT Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFT rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.12. In addition, Perficient Inc. saw -16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRFT starting from PECHLOFF NANCY C, who purchase 675 shares at the price of $74.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, PECHLOFF NANCY C now owns 10,270 shares of Perficient Inc., valued at $50,105 using the latest closing price.

Matthews Brian L, the Director of Perficient Inc., purchase 260 shares at $76.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Matthews Brian L is holding 12,969 shares at $19,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFT

Equity return is now at value 23.05, with 10.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Perficient Inc. (PRFT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.