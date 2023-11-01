Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has increased by 2.05 when compared to last closing price of 240.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants James Samford – Head of IR Chad Richison – President and CEO Craig Boelte – CFO Conference Call Participants Raimo Lenschow – Barclays Samad Samana – Jefferies Brad Reback – Stifel Mark Marcon – Baird Ari Friedman – Oppenheimer Joshua Reilly – Needham Steve Enders – Citi Siti Panigrahi – Mizuho Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Jason Celino – KeyBanc Arvind Ramnani – Piper Bhavin Shah – Deutsche Bank Robert Simmons – D.A. Davidson Matt Pfau – William Blair Adam Bergere – Bank of America Alex Zukin – Wolfe Research Operator Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today’s Paycom Software Third Quarter 2023 Quarterly Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAYC is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAYC is $362.06, which is $117.09 above the current market price. The public float for PAYC is 51.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYC on November 01, 2023 was 535.62K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC’s stock has seen a -6.30% decrease for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a -18.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Paycom Software Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.65% for PAYC stock, with a simple moving average of -17.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYC Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.60. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw -21.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Clark Jason D., who sale 130 shares at the price of $287.36 back on Sep 08. After this action, Clark Jason D. now owns 4,970 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $37,357 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Christopher Gene, the SEVP of Operations of Paycom Software Inc, sale 320 shares at $290.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Thomas Christopher Gene is holding 26,154 shares at $92,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 26.32, with 7.14 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.