Paccar Inc.’s (PCAR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has seen a -2.71% decrease in the past week, with a -2.63% drop in the past month, and a -4.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) is above average at 10.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paccar Inc. (PCAR) is $93.25, which is $10.72 above the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 513.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCAR on November 01, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.30 in relation to its previous close of 83.62. However, the company has experienced a -2.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Griffon (GFF), PACCAR (PCAR), Microsoft (MSFT), FedEx (FDX) and The TJX Companies (TJX) could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $115 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.61. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw 25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 56,000 shares at the price of $85.96 back on Aug 02. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 128,105 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $4,813,967 using the latest closing price.

SCHIPPERS HARRIE, the PRESIDENT & CFO of Paccar Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $86.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that SCHIPPERS HARRIE is holding 93,522 shares at $2,065,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 28.39, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Based on Paccar Inc. (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.