Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.58 in comparison to its previous close of 1.43, however, the company has experienced a -21.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jay Madhu – Chairman, President and CEO Wrendon Timothy – CFO and Corporate Secretary Conference Call Participants Kent Engelke – Capitol Securities Management Operator Good afternoon, welcome to Oxbridge Re’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Chloe and I will be your conference operator this afternoon.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OXBR is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR) is $8.50, which is $7.35 above the current market price. The public float for OXBR is 4.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On November 01, 2023, OXBR’s average trading volume was 21.84K shares.

OXBR’s Market Performance

OXBR’s stock has seen a -21.77% decrease for the week, with a -31.14% drop in the past month and a -18.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.78% for Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.18% for OXBR’s stock, with a -28.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OXBR Trading at -10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -29.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXBR fell by -21.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4925. In addition, Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd saw -4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXBR starting from Madhu Sanjay, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Sep 29. After this action, Madhu Sanjay now owns 130,000 shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd, valued at $59,860 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN ALLAN S., the 10% Owner of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that MARTIN ALLAN S. is holding 100,070 shares at $110,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd stands at -210.47. The total capital return value is set at -12.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.09. Equity return is now at value -9.01, with -7.82 for asset returns.

Based on Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.71. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.