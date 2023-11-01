Outset Medical Inc (OM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Outset Medical Inc (OM) by analysts is $14.20, which is $10.66 above the current market price. The public float for OM is 48.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.73% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of OM was 1.02M shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

OM’s Market Performance

Outset Medical Inc (OM) has experienced a 3.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.16% drop in the past month, and a -81.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.10% for OM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.29% for OM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -80.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OM Trading at -64.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.48%, as shares sank -64.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw -86.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Ahmed Nabeel, who sale 545 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Ahmed Nabeel now owns 89,171 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $7,417 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc, sale 3,028 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 406,461 shares at $45,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -69.08, with -46.28 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.