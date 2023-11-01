Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is above average at 11.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is $68.50, which is -$8.44 below the current market price. The public float for OTTR is 40.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OTTR on November 01, 2023 was 222.39K shares.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR)’s stock price has soared by 10.29 in relation to previous closing price of 69.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.01 per share a year ago.

OTTR’s Market Performance

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has experienced a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.14% rise in the past month, and a -14.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for OTTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for OTTR’s stock, with a 2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTTR stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for OTTR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OTTR in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $68 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTTR Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTTR rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.27. In addition, Otter Tail Corporation saw 31.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTTR starting from ERICKSON JOHN D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $56.31 back on Nov 21. After this action, ERICKSON JOHN D now owns 0 shares of Otter Tail Corporation, valued at $112,617 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.74 for the present operating margin

+27.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otter Tail Corporation stands at +19.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98. Equity return is now at value 21.53, with 9.15 for asset returns.

Based on Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.14. Total debt to assets is 27.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.