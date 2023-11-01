Otis Worldwide Corp’s (OTIS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has gone down by -0.08% for the week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month and a -13.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.88% for OTIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) is $89.04, which is $11.83 above the current market price. The public float for OTIS is 408.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTIS on November 01, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

OTIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 76.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-26 that Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) posted its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, reporting net sales of $3.5 billion, showing 5.2% organic growth. The company says it has remained resilient despite economic headwinds across the globe, growing business in all regions of operation.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTIS Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.58. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corp saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Ryan Michael Patrick, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $90.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Ryan Michael Patrick now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp, valued at $576,676 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corp, sale 3,992 shares at $90.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 42,097 shares at $362,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corp stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 56.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.