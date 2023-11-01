Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Stock Experiences -21.40% Monthly Change

In the past week, ORC stock has gone down by -1.10%, with a monthly decline of -21.40% and a quarterly plunge of -39.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Orchid Island Capital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.36% for ORC stock, with a simple moving average of -37.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) is $17.50, which is $11.22 above the current market price. The public float for ORC is 43.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ORC on November 01, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

ORC) stock’s latest price update

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.55 in relation to its previous close of 5.95. However, the company has experienced a -1.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Robert Cauley – Chairman and CEO Hunter Haas – CFO Conference Call Participants Matthew Erdner – JonesTrading Christopher Nolan – Ladenburg Thalman Mikhail Goberman – JMP Securities Operator Good morning and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Orchid Island Capital. This call is being recorded today, October 27, 2023.

ORC Trading at -25.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -40.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Cauley Robert E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Oct 13. After this action, Cauley Robert E now owns 112,309 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $111,050 using the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 97,309 shares at $235,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.