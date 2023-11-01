Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 32.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that REITs have been under pressure due to rising interest rates and concerns about maturing debt. Office REITs are particularly vulnerable as remote work and reduced space needs impact their profitability. OHI, a healthcare REIT, has performed well and has a strong debt profile, making it an attractive investment option.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 32.76x. The 36-month beta value for OHI is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OHI is $34.20, which is $1.1 above than the current price. The public float for OHI is 244.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on November 01, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stock saw an increase of -1.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.47% and a quarterly increase of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for OHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $36 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OHI Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.57. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 18.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.