Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen a -6.26% decrease in the past week, with a -16.49% drop in the past month, and a -6.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.95% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Okta Inc (OKTA) is $92.66, which is $25.25 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 153.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On November 01, 2023, OKTA’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has increased by 2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 65.76. However, the company has seen a -6.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Okta’s stock has sunk since a security breach compromised its support case management system. The breach is not the first high-profile incident involving Okta this year, as its clients previously experienced cyberattacks from hackers targeting its installations. The breach has negatively impacted Okta’s momentum and reputation, and the company’s ability to protect its own systems raises concerns.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $87 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at -15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -14.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.77. In addition, Okta Inc saw -1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Schwartz Larissa, who sale 3,578 shares at the price of $85.03 back on Oct 13. After this action, Schwartz Larissa now owns 23,811 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $304,237 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc, sale 7,471 shares at $83.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 35,641 shares at $620,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -10.67, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Okta Inc (OKTA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.