Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has plunge by -2.53relation to previous closing price of 22.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) is above average at 29.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is $25.86, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OII on November 01, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

OII’s Market Performance

OII stock saw a decrease of -11.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.75% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.14% for OII’s stock, with a 7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.32. In addition, Oceaneering International, Inc. saw 25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Roedel Shaun, who sale 2,122 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 28. After this action, Roedel Shaun now owns 51,429 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc., valued at $56,984 using the latest closing price.

Curtis Alan R, the SVP and CFO of Oceaneering International, Inc., sale 31,011 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Curtis Alan R is holding 161,277 shares at $821,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International, Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 14.65, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.