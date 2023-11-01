Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) is $7.52, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for NG is 228.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NG on November 01, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

NG) stock’s latest price update

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG)’s stock price has dropped by -3.30 in relation to previous closing price of 3.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-14 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after market close on October 3, 2023. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place October 4, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

NG’s Market Performance

NG’s stock has fallen by -5.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.85% and a quarterly drop of -18.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Novagold Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for NG’s stock, with a -29.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NG Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Novagold Resources Inc. saw -41.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 14,950 shares at the price of $5.58 back on May 03. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 22,757 shares of Novagold Resources Inc., valued at $83,421 using the latest closing price.

Dowdall Sharon, the Director of Novagold Resources Inc., sale 39,799 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Dowdall Sharon is holding 45,519 shares at $255,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -18.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.64. Equity return is now at value -237.73, with -31.92 for asset returns.

Based on Novagold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 175.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.72. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.