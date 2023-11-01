Noble Corp Plc (NE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NE stock has gone down by -0.13%, with a monthly decline of -6.51% and a quarterly plunge of -9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Noble Corp Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for NE’s stock, with a 6.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) Right Now?

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Noble Corp Plc (NE) by analysts is $62.45, which is $15.76 above the current market price. The public float for NE is 107.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of NE was 1.20M shares.

NE) stock’s latest price update

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 46.64, however, the company has experienced a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-22 that SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Noble Corporation plc (“Noble” or the “Company”) (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday October 31, 2023 after the U.S. market close. The Company’s earnings press release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available on the Noble website at www.noblecorp.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $64 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NE Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.63. In addition, Noble Corp Plc saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from ALTING CAROLINE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $51.96 back on Sep 05. After this action, ALTING CAROLINE now owns 1,553 shares of Noble Corp Plc, valued at $163,050 using the latest closing price.

Denton Blake, the SVP, Marketing & Contracts of Noble Corp Plc, sale 15,719 shares at $40.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Denton Blake is holding 0 shares at $635,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Corp Plc stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 9.39 for asset returns.

Based on Noble Corp Plc (NE), the company’s capital structure generated 19.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.65. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Noble Corp Plc (NE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.