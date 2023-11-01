NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEP is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEP is $34.00, which is $6.93 above the current price. The public float for NEP is 91.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on November 01, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 27.13. However, the company has seen a 5.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Dividend stocks are traditionally viewed as more conservative investments due to the stability of income, historical performance, and risk mitigation attributes. Dividend stocks provide a steady stream of income through dividends, acting as a cushion during market downturns. However, Mr. Market is now sending a stern warning to dividend investors.

NEP’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has experienced a 5.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.42% rise in the past month, and a -48.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for NEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.93% for NEP’s stock, with a -51.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at -26.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -61.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.