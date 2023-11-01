Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.58 in comparison to its previous close of 6.92, however, the company has experienced a 5.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue third quarter 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NR is 2.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is $11.00, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for NR is 76.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On November 01, 2023, NR’s average trading volume was 888.38K shares.

NR’s Market Performance

NR stock saw an increase of 5.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.26% and a quarterly increase of 37.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.41% for NR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 47.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NR Trading at 13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Newpark Resources, Inc. saw 77.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Aug 21. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 82,930 shares of Newpark Resources, Inc., valued at $7,241 using the latest closing price.

Meer Claudia Michel, the Director of Newpark Resources, Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Meer Claudia Michel is holding 81,630 shares at $42,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources, Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value 5.74, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.