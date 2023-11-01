New Pacific Metals Corp’s (NEWP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NEWP stock has gone down by -8.43%, with a monthly decline of -8.98% and a quarterly plunge of -36.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.26% for New Pacific Metals Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.68% for NEWP’s stock, with a -35.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEWP is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEWP is $4.78, which is $3.26 above the current price. The public float for NEWP is 87.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEWP on November 01, 2023 was 155.64K shares.

NEWP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) has dropped by -6.75 compared to previous close of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-11 that (Kitco News) – Mining is “embedded in the DNA of Bolivian culture,” says Andrew Williams, the newly appointed CEO of New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG).

NEWP Trading at -25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6430. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp saw -32.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

Equity return is now at value -6.85, with -6.68 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.