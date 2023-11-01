NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTES is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTES is $903.50, which is $18.56 above the current price. The public float for NTES is 625.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTES on November 01, 2023 was 877.30K shares.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has plunge by -0.86relation to previous closing price of 107.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 16, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets. The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 5:00 a.m.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.25% and a quarterly rise of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for NetEase Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of 12.97% for the last 200 days.

NTES Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.35. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 47.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 15.32 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.