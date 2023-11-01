Navigating the Volatility of Davis Commodities Ltd.’s (DTCK) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.10% for Davis Commodities Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.91% for DTCK’s stock, with a 11.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) Right Now?

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DTCK is 4.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTCK on November 01, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

DTCK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) has increased by 15.30 when compared to last closing price of 3.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Singaporean agricultural commodity trading company, Davis Commodities Ltd., went public last week but has seen minimal growth since listing. Davis has an asset-light business model with significant pricing power and high returns in 2022. The company’s profitability is driven by a global sugar shortage and cost-plus pricing, but the share price is largely speculative.

DTCK Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares surge +38.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTCK rose by +14.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Davis Commodities Ltd. saw -27.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTCK

Equity return is now at value 110.65, with 21.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.