Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The average price predicted for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by analysts is $60.08, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 2.42M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 48.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Sea and Coupang seek to extend their leadership positions in their respective geographies. Pool and Snap-on might not seem exciting, but their total returns are.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ’s stock has risen by 0.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.44% and a quarterly drop of -0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Nasdaq Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for NDAQ’s stock, with a -7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.70. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw -19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from Torgeby Johan, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $50.42 back on Oct 23. After this action, Torgeby Johan now owns 22,466 shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $705,880 using the latest closing price.

YABUKI JEFFERY W, the Director of Nasdaq Inc, purchase 500 shares at $49.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that YABUKI JEFFERY W is holding 7,718 shares at $24,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.