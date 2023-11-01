Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has gone down by -45.79% for the week, with a -38.91% drop in the past month and a -56.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.00% for MWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.02% for MWG’s stock, with a -82.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?
There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Sponsored
The public float for MWG is 32.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on November 01, 2023 was 146.66K shares.
MWG) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG) has decreased by -39.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -45.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.
MWG Trading at -41.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.33%, as shares sank -39.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.29% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -45.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4088. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd saw -97.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.