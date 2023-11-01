Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has gone down by -45.79% for the week, with a -38.91% drop in the past month and a -56.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.00% for MWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.02% for MWG’s stock, with a -82.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 32.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on November 01, 2023 was 146.66K shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG) has decreased by -39.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -45.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

MWG Trading at -41.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.33%, as shares sank -39.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -45.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4088. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd saw -97.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.