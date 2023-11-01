Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) is 47.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) is $545.43, which is $103.69 above the current market price. The public float for MPWR is 45.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On November 01, 2023, MPWR’s average trading volume was 533.77K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MPWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) has surged by 9.34 when compared to previous closing price of 404.00, but the company has seen a 5.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Monolithic Power (MPWR) reports a top-line decline year over year in the third quarter of 2023 due to sales decline in the Communication, Consumer and Industrial verticals.

MPWR’s Market Performance

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) has seen a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.83% decline in the past month and a -16.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for MPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for MPWR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.58% for the last 200 days.

MPWR Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $449.05. In addition, Monolithic Power System Inc saw 24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Hsing Michael, who sale 10,960 shares at the price of $458.30 back on Oct 02. After this action, Hsing Michael now owns 1,003,006 shares of Monolithic Power System Inc, valued at $5,022,968 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Deming, the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of Monolithic Power System Inc, sale 4,305 shares at $458.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Xiao Deming is holding 252,482 shares at $1,972,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.81 for the present operating margin

+58.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power System Inc stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.00. Equity return is now at value 25.87, with 21.11 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.