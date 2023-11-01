Modular Medical Inc (MODD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Modular Medical Inc (MODD) by analysts is $4.25, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for MODD is 17.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MODD was 358.53K shares.

MODD) stock’s latest price update

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD)’s stock price has soared by 17.59 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-16 that Searching for the best penny stocks to buy in 2023? You’re part of a growing community of investors eager to capitalize on the thriving market.

MODD’s Market Performance

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has seen a 27.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.41% gain in the past month and a 31.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for MODD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.64% for MODD’s stock, with a -14.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MODD Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODD rose by +27.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0362. In addition, Modular Medical Inc saw -36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODD starting from MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Oct 16. After this action, MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 144,750 shares of Modular Medical Inc, valued at $21,974 using the latest closing price.

MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC, the Director by Deputization of Modular Medical Inc, purchase 13,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC is holding 330,473 shares at $13,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODD

The total capital return value is set at -177.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.31. Equity return is now at value -112.91, with -100.45 for asset returns.

Based on Modular Medical Inc (MODD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.34. Total debt to assets is 21.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.