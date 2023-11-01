Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) has increased by 12.15 when compared to last closing price of 6.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Ken Cooper – Investor Relations Andrew Murstein – President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Cutrone – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Grondahl – Northland Securities Christopher Nolan – Ladenburg Thalmann Matt Howlett – B. Riley Securities Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to the Medallion Financial Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) Right Now?

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.15.

The public float for MFIN is 18.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MFIN was 71.75K shares.

MFIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) has seen a 11.30% increase in the past week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month, and a -26.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for MFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.84% for MFIN’s stock, with a -4.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFIN Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFIN rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Medallion Financial Corp. saw 2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFIN

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.