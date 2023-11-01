Matterport Inc (MTTR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) has increased by 5.15 when compared to last closing price of 1.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 6, 2023, after market close.

Is It Worth Investing in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTTR is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Matterport Inc (MTTR) is $4.40, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for MTTR is 249.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% of that float. On November 01, 2023, MTTR’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.

MTTR’s Market Performance

MTTR’s stock has seen a -1.92% decrease for the week, with a -7.69% drop in the past month and a -37.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for Matterport Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for MTTR’s stock, with a -27.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTTR Trading at -10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0900. In addition, Matterport Inc saw -27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from Fay James Daniel, who sale 100,483 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Sep 05. After this action, Fay James Daniel now owns 1,142,297 shares of Matterport Inc, valued at $262,653 using the latest closing price.

Remley Jay, the Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport Inc, sale 63,400 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Remley Jay is holding 835,604 shares at $165,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.40 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc stands at -81.79. The total capital return value is set at -63.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -38.72, with -35.39 for asset returns.

Based on Matterport Inc (MTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Matterport Inc (MTTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.