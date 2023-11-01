Matador Resources Co (MTDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 3.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTDR is $76.29, which is $14.95 above the current price. The public float for MTDR is 109.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on November 01, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has soared by 2.46 in relation to previous closing price of 60.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-30 that Investors concerned about the premiums paid in the current merger wave should look at offshore driller Valaris for its growth at a reasonable price. ConocoPhillips could be the next big oil company to make a deal.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR’s stock has fallen by -1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.76% and a quarterly rise of 11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Matador Resources Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for MTDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $78 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.11. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw 7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Byerley William M, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $63.21 back on Sep 12. After this action, Byerley William M now owns 49,199 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $9,987 using the latest closing price.

Foran Joseph Wm, the Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Co, purchase 652 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Foran Joseph Wm is holding 176,120 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 25.92, with 13.27 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.