Mastec Inc. (MTZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mastec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) has decreased by -22.42 when compared to last closing price of 59.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be participating in fireside chats about the company’s operations and potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Mastec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 3 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for MTZ is $105.50, which is $63.98 above the current market price. The public float for MTZ is 60.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for MTZ on November 01, 2023 was 907.76K shares.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ’s stock has seen a -22.39% decrease for the week, with a -31.10% drop in the past month and a -61.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for Mastec Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.25% for MTZ’s stock, with a -51.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $98 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTZ Trading at -40.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -32.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ fell by -22.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.16. In addition, Mastec Inc. saw -45.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from DiMarco Paul, who sale 1,332 shares at the price of $71.35 back on Oct 02. After this action, DiMarco Paul now owns 16,620 shares of Mastec Inc., valued at $95,038 using the latest closing price.

Love Timothy Michael, the CAO of Mastec Inc., sale 1,095 shares at $71.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Love Timothy Michael is holding 10,525 shares at $78,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+7.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastec Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Mastec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mastec Inc. (MTZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.