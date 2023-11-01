Masco Corp. (MAS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS)’s stock price has soared by 0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 51.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Masco’s (MAS) third-quarter 2023 results benefit from strong pricing actions and operational improvements amid low volumes.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) is 14.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAS is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Masco Corp. (MAS) is $61.96, which is $9.87 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 223.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On November 01, 2023, MAS’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Masco Corp. (MAS) has seen a 6.00% increase in the past week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month, and a -13.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for MAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for MAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.38. In addition, Masco Corp. saw 11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 41,200 shares at the price of $61.13 back on Jul 28. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 31,995 shares of Masco Corp., valued at $2,518,580 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corp., sale 188,040 shares at $59.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 200,305 shares at $11,238,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Masco Corp. (MAS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.