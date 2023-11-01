Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mannkind Corp (MNKD) is $7.25, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for MNKD is 258.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNKD on November 01, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

MNKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) has surged by 3.13 when compared to previous closing price of 4.16, but the company has seen a 3.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) will release its 2023 third quarter financial results and year to date financial results and its management will host a conference call to discuss these results and corporate updates at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

MNKD’s Market Performance

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has seen a 3.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.45% gain in the past month and a -6.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for MNKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.35% for MNKD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNKD Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Mannkind Corp saw -18.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Castagna Michael, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.61 back on Oct 02. After this action, Castagna Michael now owns 2,359,147 shares of Mannkind Corp, valued at $46,100 using the latest closing price.

Castagna Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Mannkind Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $4.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Castagna Michael is holding 2,436,039 shares at $46,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.08 for the present operating margin

+42.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mannkind Corp stands at -87.60. The total capital return value is set at -43.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.