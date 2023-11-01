Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)’s stock price has dropped by -30.95 in relation to previous closing price of 8.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -36.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

Is It Worth Investing in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Right Now?

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 62.22x.

The public float for MSS is 2.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MSS was 1.03M shares.

MSS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.42% for MSS’s stock, with a -20.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSS Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.22% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -36.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.