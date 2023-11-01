Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.05relation to previous closing price of 22.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) by analysts is $26.46, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 177.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.83% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MGY was 1.84M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY stock saw an increase of 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.54% and a quarterly increase of 1.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.67% for MGY stock, with a simple moving average of 2.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $25 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.61. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 76,671 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $23,520 using the latest closing price.

Walker John B, the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Walker John B is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with 28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.